The year 2020 is now behind us. It was a year of incredible hardships for people around the world. The Cultural Center was having an exceptionally busy year in March of 2020. Due to the pandemic, I had to make the decision to temporarily close the center on March 17, 2020 for the health and safety of all of our patrons.
We reopened June 1, 2020.
We reopened the Cultural Center under CDC guidelines. Our patrons have their temperatures checked upon entering the building and face masks are required for everyone. On June 1, 2020, we reopened for business We need your help.
Our thrift stores are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Thrift Stores feature gently-used furniture, electronics, housewares, home décor, collectibles, clothing, jewelry and fashion accessories at reduced prices. I invite you to drop off your donations during our open hours, or you can contact us for a pickup or delivery of larger items at 941-625-4175, ext. 226. Check out our expanded space.
Our gift shop is open and it carries a broad selection of handmade and hand decorated items, including seasonal and holiday items, greeting cards, quilts, rag dolls and much more. Our Happy Helper volunteers do a great job making items for the gift shop.
Our bookstore, featuring a great selection of books to choose from at very low prices, is open.
Our Learning Place school is open. We are offering classes online and in-person. We have over 20 classes to choose from. You can choose from fine arts, dance, music and craft classes. Face masks are required, temperatures are taken and social distancing measures are followed. Contact Janell at ext. 201.
Our William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater is open. On March 1, 2021, the Edwards Twins are appearing at 7 p.m. This is your chance to see one of Las Vegas' top impersonation act of all time.
On March 12, 2021, the NY Rockabilly Rockets are back. This full production Vegas-style show takes
you on a nostalgic journey through vintage rock and roll with a spectacular stage show. (Limited capacity. Masks are required during shows, temperatures are taken at the door, social distancing measures in place.) Call Emily Lytle for event planning, ext. 215.
We are having a Sweetheart Craft Fair on Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m in our Conference Center. Free admission.
We raise all of the money it takes to operate our nonprofit. During this very difficult time, we are doing our best to maintain our operations. The Cultural Center of Charlotte County, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
We do not receive any funding from county, federal or state agencies. We are not county employees. Our nonprofit is very unique. Our wide selection of activities and shops allows us to fulfill our Mission Statement, which is to “enhance the educational, recreational, physical and mental well-being of the citizens of Charlotte County and beyond." Our nonprofit is multi-faceted and serves over 500,000 visitors per year at the Cultural Center.
We are very fortunate to receive donations in a number of ways. I want to thank all of you that have made donations to our shops. Your donations of used furniture, clothing, housewares and electronics to the Cultural Center are greatly appreciated. The sale of these items helps support the center and all the activities we do each and every day. Please get your Cultural Center Membership today. For more information, please contact Mackenzie at ext. 213.
Thank you for your continued support of our shops, theater, Learning Place school, and event planning.
For those of you that made a monetary donation to the center, thank you very much. I hope this will help explain about all the moving parts that make up the Cultural Center. I would like to invite you to check out our new website and let me know what you think. Yes, you can become a member of the Cultural Center or make a donation online.
K. Stephen Carter is executive director/COO of Cultural Center of Charlotte County, Inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.