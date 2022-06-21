Three-term Punta Gorda councilman Jaha Cummings announces his candidacy Friday at the city’s Bailey Brothers Park, for Charlotte County Commissioner in District 2. An eighth-generation Floridian and fifth-generation Punta Gorda resident, Cummings vows to make housing and living wage jobs his priorities if elected.
PUNTA GORDA — Jaha Cummings vows to make housing and local jobs providing living wages priorities if he’s elected to Charlotte County Commission’s District 2.
The three-term Punta Gorda City Council member said he decided to run because “serving (on) the City Council I saw there are larger issues which affect unincorporated Charlotte County, and I can be of more use to residents in this role.”
He called housing “a major issue.”
“Charlotte County has some of the most land platted, and that can solve the housing situation quickly.”
He announced his candidacy Friday.
“Despite the abundance of land in Charlotte County, we have homelessness, we have families unable to live the dream of home ownership, which is the cornerstone of passing wealth from generation to generation,” he said.
Cummings is an eighth-generation Floridian and a fifth-generation resident of Punta Gorda.
The manager of Coldwell Banker Sunstar in Punta Gorda, Cummings graduated from Dartmouth College. After graduation, he moved to Tokyo to begin his career. He returned to Charlotte County in 2015.
He was elected to the City Council in 2016 and serves on various governmental committees along with nonprofit and business boards.
Cummings said young people should be “able to work in Charlotte County and have careers here.”
He said they shouldn’t have to move away to earn a living wage.
Cummings said Charlotte County is in a strategic position for future job growth. It would be ideal as a distribution center handling goods coming in to Florida ports, then shipped by rail, he said.
“I specifically got on the Florida Freight Advisory Committee because in speaking with District One (Southwest Florida) officials from the Florida Department of Transportation (learned) that Charlotte County is in the best position of all to make use of its logistic location.”
Cummings said Port Miami in its latest application “actually included the rail connection to the heartland.”
He said he “made a very good case” to the Freight Advisory Committee that the inland counties — Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades — are far enough away from the ports to have businesses that are “circling.”
Cummings, a Republican, will face incumbent Chris Constance and David Kalin in the Aug. 23 primary.
