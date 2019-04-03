The cast of Charlotte High School’s rendition of Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes” will take a bow for their final performance Friday.
“Anything Goes” is a musical from the ‘30s that focuses on the antics aboard an ocean liner traveling from New York to London. Billy Crocker (senior John Tietsworth) is a stowaway, hoping to win the heart of heiress Hope Harcourt (junior Mackenzie Powell), who is engaged to Lord Evelyn Oakleigh (senior Jacob Bergmanis). Reno Sweeney (senior Morgan Draper) and Moonface Man (senior Daniel Yousif) help Crocker win over Harcourt.
Directed by Bill Olson, the cast have been rehearsing since just before the Christmas break five days a week, up until last week when they had their first show.
“I try to tailor production to my students I have, this was a good time to do this show,” said Olson.
He added that this year he believed he had the right students to play these particular characters. Olson said each year he tries to put on a show that has a different style, so the students are not doing the same things over and over. Last year, Charlotte High School put on a production of “Into The Woods.”
“This year we wanted to do something light, and silly, and funny,” he said.
The cast will perform their rendition of “Anything Goes” for the final time at 7 p.m. Friday at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St. in Punta Gorda. Tickets cost $15.
