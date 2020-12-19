PORT CHARLOTTE — When Steve Frazier’s wife, Elaine, bought him a camera to distract him from his work several years ago, he started taking photos as a hobby. But it quickly grew into an obsession.
“I started taking ocean and sunset pictures in California and photos of mountains and landscapes in Oregon, and my love for the art just grew from there,” Frazier said. “I tell people I am semi-professional — I have been published — but I don’t make a living doing it.”
Frazier retired last year and, after looking at some old photos, he decided he wanted to focus on his hobby full time.
Elaine passed away in March, and Steve decided to sell his home in Illinois and travel to Port Charlotte to visit his mother, Kappy, and sister, Leslie, in a very unusual camper.
“I gave away my old Corvette and most of my stuff and bought a Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road pickup truck that I can use to travel throughout the United States,” Frazier said.
He drove it to North Carolina where specialists spent a week outfitting the truck to make it livable.
“I have a rooftop tent that was made in South Africa and ordered by a company called Asheville Vehicle Outfitters,” Frazier said. “I went through training with a guy who teaches people how to drive off-road vehicles through very rough terrain. Everywhere I camp, people stop and ask me questions about it and my future plans.”
The camper contains storage for water and solar energy for heat, a shower cube which drops a circular curtain for showering or changing, an aluminum camping table, a 270-degree awning to provide protection from rain and sun, a mounted propane tank, a solar panel kit and 120 volt inverter. At the top of the Alu-Cab tent camper is a 9-foot mattress over the bed and cab of the truck. Frazier had the rear seat removed to free up space for a refrigerator/freezer behind the passenger seat.
“So there really is just room for me,” he said. “I wanted a truck that would get me as far as I can get off the beaten path so I can photograph pristine wilderness scenes. When the truck can’t go any father, I’ll backpack and hike across the landscape to find the best lighting and conditions for my photos.”
Before he retired, Frazier was chief information officer at several universities in six states.
“Honestly, I never even thought about owning a truck,” Frazier said. “A friend who owns an auto repair shop told me he’s having a hard time getting used to seeing me in a truck — but here I am.”
Frazier plans to stay in Port Charlotte for a few months and then travel up to North Carolina, Alaska and British Columbia (if the borders are open) and then head to the western states, taking photos of nature all along the way. He plans to eventually return to Florida to purchase a home in Charlotte County.
“My vision is to go to Colorado in late spring and work my way up north as the snow recedes,” Frazier said. “I want to stay at remote spots and take photos of nature with my camera, GoPro and drone. I will be creating videos and posting them on YouTube.”
To see a sample of Frazier’s work, go to www.Flickr.com/people/stevefrazier.
