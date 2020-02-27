Communications to Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Bayfront Health Port Charlotte have been hurt after a cut fiber optic line disabled Centurylink services in the Olean Boulevard area this morning, Charlotte County Public Works reported.
The contractor for the Olean Boulevard widening project cut the line around 10 a.m., disrupting both phone and internet services through Centurylink in the area.
Both Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Bayfront Health Port Charlotte were affected, along with the Department of Motor Vehicles and some businesses, according to Public Works spokesperson Tracy Doherty.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS Spokesperson Todd Dunn said paramedics are still able to communicate with the hospitals but information is not being sent automatically since the computer systems are down.
“We’re still in communication,” Dunn said. “On the way into the hospital the medic gives the hospital the patient report over the radio and then verbally again once they get there.”
The contractor mobilized crews on site and expects the system to be repaired by 2 p.m.
