Pregnant women in Arcadia, Port Charlotte, and surrounding areas will now have free access to a 3-D ultrasound machine.
For many pregnant women, this would be considered a boutique pregnancy item, not covered by Medicaid or most insurance companies, unless the pregnancy was considered “high-risk.”
Knights of Columbus Heartland Council 7567 in Arcadia donated the portable machine at the end of 2018 to Pregnancy Solutions in Port Charlotte, as part of the organization’s national “In His Image Ultrasound” initiative.
The machine will travel as necessary, as there is currently no pregnancy center in Arcadia. The closest is the Pregnancy Solutions Port Charlotte office, where the machine will be housed.
The Knights of Columbus national outreach initiative, which began in 2009, provides funding to crisis pregnancy centers by matching grants, to purchase or upgrade ultrasound equipment. The organization set a goal of placing 1,000 ultrasound machines over the course of 10 years, which they just achieved.
“As the technology for these ultrasounds became more and more sophisticated, now with the advancement of the new 3-D technology, you can really see the baby in the womb that it’s fully human,” Knights of Columbus Heartland Council advocate Leo Santucci said.
“Since the Knights have set as their goal to develop a culture of life, we really have to start at the beginning,” he added.
His council raised more than $17,500 through various fundraising efforts over the course of their year-and-a-half effort. The national organization matched the dollar amount to make up for the remaining cost of the $36,000 machine.
The Knights of Columbus’ website for their initiative states that 90 percent of expectant mothers considering abortion choose life after seeing their baby in an ultrasound image.
“This culture of life is very important, as you can see at the national level where things are going in New York, and some other places,” Santucci said. “We’re straying a long way of where we should be as a country.”
Lisa Rowe, executive director of Pregnancy Solutions said “In terms of how we use them (the ultrasounds), it’s really as a benefit or an extra resource for them as they’re walking through their pregnancy.”
Rowe explained a time that Pregnancy Solutions had a woman come into their office, previously unable to see her baby in a traditional black and white ultrasound image, but was able to see it in 3-D.
When a pregnant woman comes into a Pregnancy Solutions office, they are offered information about all options: what is an abortion, what is adoption, and what it means to give birth to a baby and parent them.
Rowe believes the machine will be extremely beneficial in helping their clients make an appropriate decision for themselves.
“We see so many women on the other-side of abortion in our healing program,” Rowe said, “It gives her one more pause, one more piece of information for herself. This is a decision for the rest of your life, while the things going on around you could be things only to happen for the season.”
