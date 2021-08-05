The Daily Sun this week announced two major changes to its editorial staff.
Scott Lawson, editor of the Venice Gondolier, has been named managing editor. He will lead the news side of the newspaper’s operations.
“Scott has proven himself to be a dedicated journalist with an astounding work ethic,” said Mike Beatty, president of APG Media of Florida. “More importantly, he has the passion to get the stories our readers desire.”
Lawson began his journalism career while serving in the U.S. Navy for five years. After that, he worked at various small and large newspapers throughout Indiana, starting as a reporter and working in virtually all aspects in newsrooms.
A vacation to Southwest Florida inspired him to seek new opportunities here. In 2016, he joined Sun Coast Media Group as editor of the North Port Sun. Three years later, he became editor of the Venice Gondolier.
In 2018, Sun Coast Media Group became part of Adams Publishing Group. One of its new goals was to become a digital leader in addition to its print publications.
To accomplish this, APG tasked Ronald Dupont Jr., then editor of the Venice Gondolier, with the mission of launching and expanding the company’s digital footprint in the communities it serves.
Dupont, whose journalism career began in middle school, was the New York Times’ youngest intern. In addition to launching the first website for SCMG, Dupont also owned his own newspaper and ran the digital division of the then-St. Petersburg Times before returning to Southwest Florida as editor of the Gondolier.
“Ron accomplished the digital transition mission that led all us to where we are today — the leader in community news online and in print,” Beatty said. “We’re still transitioning our newsletters and some of our platforms, but we’ve accomplished so much thanks to the hard work of Ron, our regional digital manager, Dave Woods, and our IT leader, Jim Merchant.”
Dupont will return to his former role as Venice Gondolier editor, while continuing to lead the news team’s digital efforts.
“Ron is going to serve in both roles to help grow our digital subscriber base while serving as the editor of the Venice Gondolier once again,” Beatty said. “It’s a role that Ron excelled at for years.”
