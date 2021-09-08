Daily Sun format changes while press is maintained

One section of The Daily Sun printing press is awaiting a new cylinder to get back up and running. Daily Sun management anticipate an increase in ink density and overall quality once installation goes forward next week.
CHARLOTTE HARBOR - The Daily Sun readers may notice some slight changes to the paper over the next week, but not for long.
The newspaper's printing press in currently in the process of replacing worn-out cylinders on one of its sides.
When the cylinders are replaced, readers can anticipate a noticeable increase in quality, according to Adams Publishing Group, which owns The Daily Sun.
"It’s a significant investment in our press by APG," Daily Sun Publisher Glen Nickerson said. "These upgrades will greatly improve our ink density and overall print quality for the readers and advertisers. We’re thrilled with this upgrade to our printing capabilities."
Where the press is normally capable of printing four sections at once, Production Manager Robin Marotta said, the press is currently down to printing two sections at a time.
The paper is still capable of reproducing all the content that goes into a typical edition, Marotta noted, but the order of placement for sections like the Daily Break lifestyle section has been changed to accommodate the printing press maintenance.
Also, the Sports section has been moved inside the local news section temporarily.
"Some people maybe noticed this on Monday," Marotta said.
The new look is not expected to last long. The process of replacing the cylinders is expected to continue into the middle of next week; the first test run for the new cylinders is planned for next week's Friday and Saturday papers.
