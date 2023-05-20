Daily Sun hurricane expo is today

Local residents line up to register at FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center on South McCall Road in Englewood two weeks after Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida. Another Englewood area center is closing Saturday after being opened for more than six months.
Matthew and Melissa Spence and their four children have been living in an RV next to their destroyed home in Englewood. Matthew Spence said he is planning to have a new home built on the site soon. He is pictured with, from left, Landon, 10, Lorrie, 3, Liam, 7, and Lyla, 6.
Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller updates the County Commission on the status of recovery efforts.
Hurricane Expo attendees signing-up for raffle prizes.
Ed McCrane Jr. explains about when to stay and shelter in place and when to go at a hurricane expo in 2019.
PUNTA GORDA — And just like that, it’s hurricane season again.
Many folks living from Osprey to Burnt Store and from Englewood to Arcadia are still repairing their homes, their businesses and their lives after Hurricane Ian roared through Southwest Florida in September.
But government agencies and meteorologists are pointing at the calendar and urging caution anew.
To help residents prepare, TheDaily Sun will be hosting the annual Hurricane Expo from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., in Punta Gorda.
The 2023 hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30, just as it does every year. But this year is different. Usually, the data officials promote is from storms in years past.
The impact of Hurricane Charley in 2004 and Hurricane Irma in 2017 was real, but those stories were beginning to fade when Ian knocked on our door last year. Now, experts and residents alike have stories to tell and data to share about a more recent natural disaster.
The internet – including Daily Sun archives, is replete with reams of data about Ian's impact on the community regarding everything from wind strength and storm surge to how much the storm cost in terms of dollars and lives.
Full-time residents spent the winter telling returning snowbirds about their experiences with Ian at church, Kiwanis Club meetings and the grocery store.
One of the lessons residents learned was to wait until they heard a friend’s disaster story before telling their own, lest your damaged pool cage story be followed by one of your friend’s roof blowing into a neighbor’s yard.
If you are a new resident in the area or a longtime Floridian who wants to learn how you can be better prepared for the next big storm, TheDaily Sun, area businesses, area jurisdictions and a television meteorologist are offering the hurricane expo.
Scheduled speakers include J.T. Anderson, owner, Anderson Enclosures; Patrick Fuller, Charlotte County emergency management director; Storm Smart CEO Scot Burris; Daily Sun Publisher Glen Nickerson and Englewood/North Port Editor Chris Porter; and Justin Hobbs, meteorologist, NBC2-WBBH-TV.
Other than the speakers, one of the highlights of the program will be distribution of TheDaily Sun's annual Hurricane Preparation Guide. It also will be inserted in Wednesday's print edition of The Daily Sun.
One of the columns in the magazine is written by Hobbs' NBC2 colleague, chief meteorologist Allyson Rae. In it, Rae reminds readers to remain wary, even after Ian has come and gone.
"Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean we get to sit this hurricane season out," she writes. "Furthermore, it doesn’t exempt us from another big storm. As a community, we need to stay vigilant and prepared."
