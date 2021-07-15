The journalism of The Daily Sun was celebrated Thursday as three journalists from the newspaper were named winners in the Florida Society of Newspaper Editors competition.
The work of Daily Sun journalists Elaine Allen-Emrich, Pat Obley and John Hackworth was recognized in a ceremony attended by news company publishers, editors and reporters.
Hackworth, who has won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing, won on the state level in the same category, taking first place for a series of editorials he wrote in 2020. He also won first place for a series of columns he wrote that appear online and are published in Monday’s Daily Sun.
Obley, who is both a news and sports reporter for The Daily Sun, won first place in the Features Writing category. Allen-Emrich took third place in the same category.
"The Daily Sun team is dedicated to providing the readers with compelling and thought-provoking journalism," Editor Glen Nickerson said. "I congratulate Elaine, John and Pat on the awards they earned for their outstanding work. We're fortunate to have such talent on our team."
