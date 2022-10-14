PUNTA GORDA — The city's Bayfront YMCA has sustained what appears to be severe damage when one looks at the outside of the building, and its website says it is "temporarily closed."
"The insurance adjusters are still assessing the damages and putting measures in place to navigate future damage," said assistant city manager Melissa Reichert.
The Bayfront YMCA, which is next to the Punta Gorda Boat Club on the Peace River and near the Military Heritage Museum, has been a popular venue for meetings and special events.
Other YMCAs were luckier. The YMCA on US 41 southbound near Aqui Esta has reopened, including its classes, said Reichert.
Executive director of the Punta Gorda YMCA on Tamiami Trail, Allison Buzick, was not available for comment Friday afternoon, but Jean Hornsby at the membership desk said the Y is open at its normal hours.
Also open is the Franz Ross Y in Port Charlotte; Darlene Stark was "manning" the membership desk and said the Ross Y's hours have returned to normal as well.
Stark said she is "a transplant from the Englewood YMCA" which suffered hurricane damage from Ian and is listed as "temporarily closed" on its website.
She said that after hours, volunteers, workers, and others helping with hurricane recovery and camping on the Ross football field, are invited in to take showers.
The Franz Ross YMCA had some leaks from the hurricane, Stark said.
Both the Franz Ross and Punta Gorda Y's hours are: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5 to 8 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
The Franz Ross Y has also resumed its movie night, Stark said.
