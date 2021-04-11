Elite Fine Arts Academy in Port Charlotte was one of many dance studios impacted by the onset of the pandemic.
From March to July of 2020, Elite was forced to close its doors to experienced dancers and young beginners to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.
The studio offers classes to young, aspiring dancers of all interests and skillsets. For almost a decade, the studio has provided students with the chance to learn ballet, contemporary, jazz, tap, musical theatre, hip-hop, acrobatics and combination classes for their youngest beginners.
Studio founder and director Trudy Weaver has been a dancer since age 11. She has a passion for choreography and many credentials to her name.
"At first, you're panicked because of the situation. You think of how you're going to make it continue. The bills don't change, they just keep going. There's no income at all."
Weaver's dance instructors made the most of the time away. They were able to make YouTube videos and Zoom classes for their dancers to follow along with while they're stuck at home.
Through the summer, however, the studio lost a few of the instructors.
"We were going to open back up in June, but some of my teachers were not comfortable with returning," said Weaver. "But, I was blessed by my former students."
By July, three studio alumni stepped in to teach ballet and contemporary. When August came around, Weaver was able to fill the open positions.
Studio enrollment dropped to 60 percent of its original members since the reopening last summer.
"We are not back to where we were, but dance studios only have a limited amount of space and squares on the floor, so if a class is over its capacity, we have had to divide it and make another class," she said.
Each room is equipped with two medical-grade air purifiers and students have gotten used to entering their classes through their own doors. Masks have also since been required for students and staff.
Studio members have grown accustomed to the "new normal" way of learning to dance, but Weaver felt uncertain about reopening with a lack of clear guidelines.
"You're open at your own peril," she said.
Cleaning and sanitizing has become second nature for the owner and instructors. The surreal atmosphere is something Weaver has not gotten used to.
"The world is in a holding pattern. We're all kind of running in place and are not able to make definitive choices. The dedication factor is not as tight as it used to be because there's still that fear factor," Weaver said. "You can feel that in the students a little."
Weaver had especially worried for the reluctance of her older students to return.
"For teenage girls, it's hard to jump back into something when you think people in your group have passed you by and you think you're not good enough anymore," she said. "I don't want it to be, but in a teenage girls' mind, it's there."
Luckily, Weaver has seen the majority of her original members return, including those who are committed to making dance their career.
Weaver is holding out hope that her dance students will return to the stage for their annual showcase this summer. For now, she is thankful her students have been able to dance safely, seeing no more than two possible COVID-19 exposures in the studio since last summer.
"Kids need a distraction from the negatives. They learn about commitment, teamwork, tough love and dedication all from dance," said Weaver. "After a while, they get so confident on stage they have nerves of steel. By the time they're seniors, solving problems is a piece of cake. Dance teaches you lessons for the rest of your life."
North Port High sophomore and dance student Ambrynn Julius was not hesitant to return to her studio.
"I knew when the studio reopened, Miss Trudy would do whatever she could to keep us safe," Ambrynn said. "Returning has given us a chance to do what we love again."
Similarly, Lemon Bay High freshman and dancer Kaitlyn Wells had been looking forward to returning to the studio the minute it closed.
"I wanted to come back to the studio as soon as possible," she said. "We're all like one big family here. Our instructors have made such an effort to keep the studio clean."
Ambrynn and Kaitlyn are members of the studio's competition team. While attending many classes throughout the week, they have enjoyed improving their ballet technique since returning to in-person classes.
The Daily Sun was able to see a ballet class firsthand, led by one of the studio's newest instructors and Ballet Mistress of the New England Ballet Company of Bridgeport, Linda Giancaspro. She has brought a Russian style of ballet, called Vaganova, with her to the studio.
"Dancers care so much about the art, we stand here in practice with hairdos that make our heads look bald. But, dance is why we're here. Success is what we work so hard for," said Giancaspro.
Elite Fine Arts Academy is located at 17960 Toledo Blade Blvd. For more information, call 941-235-1441 or visit elitefinearts.com.
