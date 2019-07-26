PUNTA GORDA — While some former students started crying in the back of the courtroom, the dance teacher accused of sex crimes against a former student showed no reaction when she was declared guilty by a Charlotte County jury Friday evening.
Lauren DeBenedetta, 40, was convicted of six sexual crimes including lewd and lascivious conduct, lewd and lascivious molestation, and lewd and lascivious battery.
DeBenedetta was accused of molesting the then 15-year-old girl at Haven Dance Studio in North Port, as well as at her own North Port home and the victim's home in Port Charlotte.
The victim, now 18, testified earlier this week about an escalating relationship with her former dance teacher, who allegedly kissed her in her office both before and after dance class, touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions, and committed sexual acts on her on a day when she was home alone sick in December, 2016.
DeBenedetta took the witness stand Friday to explain she considered herself a friend and mentor to the girl who seemed to be "carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders." She felt she could relate to the girl who seemed smart, empathetic, and painfully shy as she'd been as a child.
"I saw it as she was in distress and she was having emotional issues, and I thought I could help her," she said. "I just thought if I was patient and I was kind, I could get her through it."
She admitted to buying a phone for the girl, which she asked her to keep secret from her parents, because she felt the victim was lacking support at home and she wanted to be there for her.
In closing arguments, prosecutors reminded the jury of various messages exchanged between DeBenedetta and the victim on that phone via Instagram and Kik Messenger, which they claimed painted a different picture of the relationship between the two.
At one point, DeBenedetta messaged the victim about her marriage problems, informing the girl she was being asked if she wanted a divorce.
She stated she thought the victim should know, to which the teenager responded, "I mean, I guess. I would rather it just happens."
Assistant State Attorney Kyle Stublen stated the discussion sounded like what someone would say in an extramarital affair, not with a 15-year-old child.
DeBenedetta also once texted the victim, "There will be no makeup today. Sorry, babe," and on another occasion asked the 15-year-old, "Why didn't I get good kisses tonight?"
Defense attorney Robert Siddall attempted to sway the jury by noting how long it took the victim to tell anyone about the events and the small ways her story changed through different statements, but prosecutors reminded them of the victim's own description of coming forward after being silent for weeks.
"I didn't change my story," she said in testimony earlier this week. "I told my story."
The jury returned with a guilty verdict after slightly more than an hour of deliberation.
DeBenedetta's sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 23 at 1:30 p.m. Due to the severity of the crimes, she was remanded into the custody of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office following the conviction. She could face anywhere from 23.5 to 90 years in prison.
