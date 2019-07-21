PUNTA GORDA — The dance teacher accused of sex crimes against a then-15-year-old student is scheduled to face trial Tuesday.
Lauren Debenedetta, 40, former director of the now-closed Haven Dance Studio in North Port, was charged with lewd and lascivious battery in Charlotte County and three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation in North Port in January 2017.
An anonymous letter posted to the court file as "case correspondence" claimed Debenedetta is still in contact with the victim.
"The girl is now 18...will she now say her stepfather was abusing her," the letter writer questioned. "She is still in contact with defendant..they have a master plan. The defendant used ba(d) judgment but to continue in this relationship is 10x worse and to attempt to frame the step father is horrible if it is not true. Just needed to get this out there so you can find out if there is truth to this."
It's unclear who the letter is from and whether there is any truth to the allegations.
In December 2016, the victim's stepfather came home to find Debenedetta alone with the victim. The victim later said the two were unclothed and Debenedetta had performed sexual acts on her, according to court records.
Debenedetta hid under the bed when the victim's stepfather opened the door. He then went went outside to call the victim's mother, and when he returned, Debenedetta was sitting on the couch in the living room, an arrest warrant stated. He told her to get out of the house.
The victim later told investigators she had been intimate with Debenedetta multiple times, both at the dance studio and at Debenedetta's own home, according to an arrest warrant. The two communicated with a pre-paid phone Debenedetta allegedly bought for the victim and asked her to hide.
The trial will combine both the Charlotte County case, stemming from the allegations at the victim's home and the Sarasota County case involving incidents at the dance studio and Debenedetta's North Port home.
Defense attorney Robert Siddall asked for a continuance last week but the motion was denied by Judge Donald Mason. Jury selection and opening statements will begin Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
