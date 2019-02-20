The 26th Annual Port Charlotte Greek Fest was held this past weekend at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Rampart Boulevard in Port Charlotte. The annual Food Fest featured dancers in ethnic costumes, traditional items for sale by vendors, along with various Greek foods and pastries.
