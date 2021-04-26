The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met recently for a grave site and cemetery cleanup day at the Lt. Carl F. Bailey Cemetery. This historic preservation project is chaired by Lyla Howell, who organizes the work details as well as placement of American flags on the graves for patriotic holidays and evergreen wreaths at Christmas.
