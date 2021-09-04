The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently had tours and up-close experiences at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.

About 25 DAR members and spouses spent several hours touring the museum thanks to Gary Butler, museum executive director, and Sarabeth Butler, curator.

The DAR members also experienced the flight simulators and learned new skills at the rifle range with range instructor Dan Hanks.

