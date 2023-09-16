Daughters of the American Revolution

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution Hickory Bluff Chapter in Port Charlotte receive a Constitution Week proclamation from Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance. 

PORT CHARLOTTE — Dozens of notebooks, pencils and other school supplies poured into Peace River Elementary School recently from women dressed in red, white and blue.

Shortly before visiting the school, the Hickory Bluff Chapter of the Florida Daughters of the American Revolution received a proclamation from the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners.


Hickory Bluff Chapter of the Florida Daughters of the American Revolution

Hickory Bluff Chapter of the Florida Daughters of the American Revolution Janet Dietz loads notebooks into a pile while delivering the supplies to Peace River Elementary School in Port Charlotte.
school supplies

Members of the Hickory Bluff Chapter of the Florida Daughters of the American Revolution give Peace River Elementary School principal David Cookerly a large gift of school supplies. 
   

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments