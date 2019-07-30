Authorities are investigating a death at the Charlotte County Jail. A deceased person was found on a bench in the jail visitation area by jail personnel on morning patrol, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
The visitation area is in a building located outside the jail.
Authorities said the benches are often used by recently released inmates or people waiting to pick up people who are released.
It doesn't appear that another person was involved in the death, according to Sheriff's spokeswoman Katie Heck.
Jail visitation will be closed until 1 p.m.
