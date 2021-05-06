If you want to support local veterans and can also deadlift a couple hundred pounds, this message is for you.
Rhino Strength & Performance gym in Port Charlotte is holding a grand opening event Saturday featuring a "deadlift party" fundraiser.
All funds raised will go directly to the operations of The Long Walk Home nonprofit foundation designed to help veterans and their families transition from military to civilian life.
Ryan and Tarra Farnham, owners and coaches of Rhino Strength & Performance, are anticipating a successful fundraiser. As veterans themselves, the cause is close to home.
They reached out to Ron Zaleski, former Marine and founder of The Long Walk Home in Venice, to show support for his organization.
"Events like this help promote our mission," said Zaleski.
The nonprofit's mentors provide veterans with suicide prevention programs, financial assistance, wellness retreats and coaching among other services.
"In a veteran's family, everyone goes through a transition together. In the military, we have a mission, but when we get out, it's not the same, and we're often lost."
Zaleski told The Daily Sun he is grateful to work with former veterans. He will also be there to sponsor a friend and lifter.
Lifters will have the option to deadlift four different weights: 95 pounds, 135 pounds, 225 pounds or 315 pounds. Friends and family pledge a specific amount of money per rep.
And if you're not into weightlifting, you can donate to show your support.
The fundraiser will take place on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at The Rhino Strength & Performance gym, 3527 Tamiami Trail.
For more information or to sign up, call Rhino Strength & Performance at 910-635-3903 or visit rhinostrengthfl.com.
