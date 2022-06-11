The last chance to file for state and local elections this year comes to a close June 17.
This year's Primary Election takes place Aug. 23, followed by the General Election on Nov. 8.
The qualifying period begins at noon, June 13 through noon, June 17.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
All county election candidates must file through the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections.
The main office is at the Charlotte County Historic Courthouse, 226 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The office phone number is 941-833-5400.
The Englewood Annex, or West County Annex, is at 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood. The office phone number is 941-681-3717.
The Murdock Annex is at the Charlotte County Administration Blvd., 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. The office phone number is 941-743-1387.
Candidate qualifying fees vary, according to the SOE website, with fees for:
Major party candidates will be 6% of the annual salary of the office sought.
Nonpartisan office and candidates with no party affiliation will be 4% of the annual salary of the office sought.
Minor party candidates will be 4% of the annual salary of the office sought.
For the Charlotte County Commission, District 2 and 4 are open of the five seats.
For District 2, two candidates are actively filed — Republican incumbent Christopher Constance and Republican candidate David Kalin Jr.
For District 4, three candidates are actively filed — Republican incumbent Stephen R. Deutsch, Republican candidate Mark "Gunny" Stevens, and Republican Tom Sullivan.
For the Charlotte County School Board, Districts 1 and 4 are open of the five seats.
For District 1, one candidate is actively filed — incumbent Cara Reynolds.
For District 4, two candidates are actively filed — candidate James Barber and candidate John LeClair.
For the Charlotte County Airport Authority, Districts 2 and 4 are open of the five seats.
For District 2, two candidates are actively filed — Republican incumbent Robert Hancik and Republican candidate Eric Bretan.
For District 4, two candidates are actively filed — Republican incumbent Kathleen Coppola and Republican candidate Stanley Smith.
For the full candidate list, which includes local community development districts, go to SOECharlotteCountyFL.gov/Candidates/Announced-Candidates/Local.
For more candidate qualification information, go to SOECharlotteCountyFL.gov.
PUNTA GORDA
In Punta Gorda, potential candidates must file through the City Clerk's office, 326 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
More information and candidate qualifying documents can be obtained by calling 941-575-3369, or by going to the city's website, ci.Punta-Gorda.fl.uf.
For the Punta Gorda Council, three of the five district seats — District 1, District 2 and District 4 — are available for potential candidates.
City Clerk Karen Smith told The Daily Sun they will not officially announce candidates until the qualification period closes.
The city's qualification fee for this year is $159.59, 1% of the council member's annual salary and auto allowance of $15,958.80.
SARASOTA COUNTY
All county election candidates must file through the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections or can email the office at Candidates@SarasotaVotes.gov.
The Sarasota County elections office is at the Terrace Building, 101 S. Washington Blvd., 7th Floor, Sarasota. The office phone number is 941-861-8600.
The Venice Office is at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Room 114, Venice. The office phone number is 941- 861-3760.
The North Port Office is in Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port. The office phone number is 941-423-9540.
For the Sarasota County Commission, District 2 and 4 are open of the five seats.
For District 2, five candidates are actively filed — Democratic candidate Fredd Atkins, Democratic candidate Hagen Brody, Democratic candidate Mike Consentino, Republican candidate Lourdes Ramirez, and Republican candidate Mark Smith.
For District 4, three candidates are actively filed — Republican candidate Mark Hawkins, Democratic candidate Daniel Kuether, and Republican candidate Joseph Neunder.
Sarasota County Commission is a single-district election, meaning only voters who are registered within the individual commission district may vote for a candidate.
For the Sarasota County School Board, Districts 1, 4 and 5 are open of the five seats.
For District 1, two candidates are actively filed — incumbent Bridget Ziegler and candidate Dawnyelle Singleton.
For District 4, two candidates are actively filed — candidate Lauren Kurnov and candidate Robyn Marinelli.
For District 5, two candidates are actively filed — candidate Nora Cietek and candidate Timothy Enos.
For the full candidate list, which includes the charter review board, hospital board, community development districts and more, go to SarasotaVotes.gov/Candidates-Committees/Local-Candidates-Committees-Political-Parties.
For more candidate qualification information, go to SarasotaVotes.gov.
NORTH PORT
Candidates for the North Port City Commission must register with the City Clerk at North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. To learn about qualifying requirements, call 941-429-7270.
For the North Port City Commission, Districts 4 and 5 are open of the five seats.
For District 4, one candidate is actively filed — incumbent Pete Emrich.
For District 5, three candidates are actively filed — candidate David Pankiw, candidate Philip Stokes, and candidate Victor Dobrin
For more candidate qualification information, go to www.cityofnorthport.com/government/city-leadership/city-clerk/elections-rev
STATE LEVEL
All districts for both the Florida Senate and state House of Representatives are open for this year's elections, according to the Florida Division of Elections.
For information on how to qualify, contact the Florida Division of Elections at 850-245-6200, or go to DOS.MyFlorida.com/elections/candidates-committees/qualifying.
The office is in the R.A. Gray Building, Room 316, 500 South Bronough St., Tallahassee.
Due to recent redistricting at the state level, Charlotte County has been split between two House Districts.
Englewood, Rotonda West and western Port Charlotte will remain in House District 75 and the eastern portion of the county, including Punta Gorda, will be moved to House District 76.
For House District 75, there is one candidate actively filed — Republican incumbent Michael Grant.
For House District 76, there is one candidate actively filed — Republican incumbent Spencer Roach.
For State Senate, however, Charlotte County has been combined into the Senate District 27. Formerly, the county was split between Senate Districts 23 and 26.
For Senate District 27, there are two candidates actively filed — Republican incumbent Ben Albritton Jr. and Democratic candidate Christopher Proia.
In Sarasota, the coastal area, and the cities of Sarasota and Venice, have been brought together into House District 73. The interior of the county, including North Port, will largely remain part of House District 74.
For House District 73, there are two candidates actively filed — Republican Fiona McFarland and Democratic Candidate Derek Reich.
For House District 74, there are two candidates actively filed — Republican incumbent James Buchanan and nonpartisan candidate Connor Trombley.
Sarasota County will be covered by the new Senate District 22, along with the southernmost areas of Manatee County.
For Senate District 22, there are two candidates actively filed — Republican incumbent Joe Gruters and nonpartisan Robert Kaplans.
The full list of candidates can be found at DOS.Elections.MyFlorida.com/Candidates/Index.asp.
