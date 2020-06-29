A death investigated by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office over the weekend was deemed a natural death, according to CCSO spokesperson Skip Conroy.

The Major Crimes division was investigating the death at a home on Almar Drive in Punta Gorda near Tamiami Trail. Little information was available Sunday, but deputies were in the area for a large portion of the day.

