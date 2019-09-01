By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
Two Charlotte County men scheduled to be re-sentenced under Florida’s new death penalty law may no longer have that chance.
It all depends on the outcome of litigation before the Florida Supreme Court. The court is reconsidering whether the requirement of a unanimous jury to recommend a death sentence should be applied retroactively.
“I guess the thinking was or is that it’s a different makeup now,” said Defense Attorney James Ermacora. “Since Gov. DeSantis has appointed three new justices that are more conservative, the belief is that maybe they’ll get a different result.”
Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a 59-page brief in June on the appeal case of Duane Eugene Owen, arguing that the sentencing changes should be “prospective only,” or applying only to death penalty cases moving forward.
Should the Florida Supreme Court agree the new law should not be applied to old cases, re-sentencings will be canceled for dozens of death row inmates.
In Charlotte County, a status conference for Stephen V. Smith on Aug. 30 and his re-sentencing scheduled for October were both cancelled. His co-defendant, Dwight Eaglin, had not been scheduled for re-sentencing, but the state has requested an indefinite continuance on his case.
Smith, 58, and Eaglin, 44, both received death sentences for the 2003 murders of fellow inmate Charles Fuston and correctional officer Darla Lathrem. Both men were serving life sentences at Charlotte Correctional Institution when they committed the murders during a botched escape attempt.
In the penalty phase, a death sentence was recommended for Smith by a jury split 9-3. For Eaglin, the split was 8-4.
In a motion to continue Smith’s re-sentencing, Assistant State Attorney Daniel Feinberg wrote, “Should the Florida Supreme Court decide the pending litigation in the favor of the State... the defendant would not be entitled to a re-sentencing, and the pending hearing set to begin October 13, 2019 would be unnecessary.”
Kevin Shirley, who is defending Smith along with Ermacora, said both the defense and the state are ready to go when the decision is made.
“Right now, we’re just treading water, waiting to find out whether we can do our job,” he said.
Shirley and Ermacora both said the unanimous jury requirement should be applied to old cases.
“Anybody on death row, sentenced to death without it being a unanimous jury recommendation, should get a new hearing,” Ermacora said. “It shouldn’t matter when you got that death penalty... My true feeling is there shouldn’t be a death penalty period. If there’s going to be one, certainly it should be a unanimous recommendation.”
The attorneys hope in a new re-sentencing, they would achieve a similar or better outcome than the 9-3 split in Smith’s prior sentencing, though only one juror voting against the death penalty would be needed.
“As long as you’ve got one, you win, unlike the old days,” Ermacora said. “It’s got to be unanimous. ... The judge can’t overrule it anymore, so as long as you get one.”
It’s unclear when the Florida Supreme Court will make a decision on the issue. A status conference for Smith has been set for Nov. 15 at 8:30 a.m. at the Charlotte County Justice Center. Eaglin has a status conference on Jan. 24, 2020.
