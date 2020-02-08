PORT CHARLOTTE — If Ryan Cole is convicted of murder and reaches the penalty phase of his case, one vote against a death sentence will be enough to save his life.
The state announced earlier in January it will seek the death penalty against the 28-year-old for the first-degree murder of 15-year-old Khyler Edman.
But in 2006, Florida law required only a majority of the jury vote for the death penalty. Three opposing votes weren’t enough for Steven Smith, and four weren’t enough for Dwight Eaglin. Both men were sentenced to death for the 2003 murders of correctional officer Darla Lathren and fellow inmate Charles Fuston at Charlotte Correctional Institution.
Eaglin, 44, and Smith, 59 were both granted new penalty phases after the Florida Supreme Court ruled death must be the recommendation of a unanimous jury, but now the court has reversed that decision, leaving their fates uncertain.
The ruling is at odds with current state law, which was changed in 2016.
The court stated it previously erred in its interpretation, and a jury must only “unanimously find the existence of a statutory aggravating circumstance beyond a reasonable doubt.”
The lone dissenting opinion by Justice Jorge Labarga stated, “Sadly, this Court has retreated from the overwhelming majority of jurisdictions in the United States that require a unanimous jury recommendation of death. In so doing, this Court has taken a giant step backward and removed a significant safeguard for the just application of the death penalty in Florida.”
Back to the way it was?
But attorneys for Eaglin and Smith are not giving up.
“It’s certainly not necessarily the end of the case,” said defense attorney James Ermacora, representing Smith. “There already have been some decisions — there’s one out of Orange County, for example, where the judge denied the state’s motion to reinstate the death penalty.”
In that case, Judge Bob LeBlanc wrote the time had passed to appeal the order granting a new penalty phase for defendant David Frances, so the death sentence could not be reinstated. Ermacora said the same thing is true in Smith’s case.
“The time to withdraw that mandate has expired,” he said. “The state has not appealed that mandate, so that mandate in legal terms is what we call the law of the case.”
Ermacora said there are other issues as well, but that will be the thrust of his argument once the state files a motion to reinstate the death penalty. He and Kevin Shirley, along with defense attorney Tracy Redd, representing Dwight Eaglin, were in court for a brief hearing Friday to set a future date for both cases.
“We’re certainly not just conceding,” Ermacora said. “Our position is (Smith) is going to get a new hearing regardless of this decision.”
The Supreme Court decision could open the door for lawmakers to rewrite the law again, but Ermacora said he doesn’t think that will happen any time soon.
“There are no bills before the legislature at this point,” he said. “And there’s certainly some opposition to it on both sides, Democrat and Republican, to it going back to the way it was. Then of course there’s the issue if it’s not going to be unanimous, what’s it going to be? 11-1, 10-2, 9-3? That’s all got to be hashed out too. It’s not something that, okay, boom, we can just say okay we’ll go back to the way it was.”
Both cases have been scheduled for an 8:30 a.m. hearing on May 5 at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
