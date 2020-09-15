Charlotte County building impact fees could rise more for housing and less for commercial or industrial, according to a consultant’s analysis.
Commissioners Tuesday waded through the first round of statistics on how it might change the fees it charges developers of new homes and businesses. These fees help the county pay for capital improvements including roads, fire stations, libraries and parks.
A consultant proposed changes that would increase housing fees more than industrial or commercial, because Charlotte County charges far less for residential buildings than other nearby counties in Florida. In contrast, the county charges far more of commercial and industrial developers than other counties.
Reasons that Charlotte County’s rates are low for housing include the fact that the county does not charge impact fees for schools. Also, a new study shows that new homes now create more traffic burden than they used to. That’s due to the growth in delivery of online products, Budget Director Gordon Burger said. Charlotte County hasn’t adopted that study.
Nothing can be decided, commissioners agreed, until after residents vote on whether they want to re-up the penny sales tax surcharge for another six years. That vote is on Nov. 3 along with the presidential election.
How are the impact fees related to the local penny sales tax?
Both charges are used to pay for capital projects. If the sales tax vote fails, the county would consider a more dramatic increase in the impact fees, Budget Director Gordon Burger said, or abandon plans for $120 million worth of sales tax projects.
There is a lot of room for increase in the impact fees, because the county only charges about 50% of the total allowed by law. Other more developed counties charge more.
The current impact fee for a new single-family residence is now $4,409. At 100%, it would be $8,698. To be more in line with other counties, the consultant’s reassessment would increase that even more to $9,914.
In contrast, a light industrial impact fee is now $2,356 per $1,000 square feet. At 100%, it would be $4,650, but the consultant’s recalculation lumping all industry together would lower that to $2,255.
Commissioners are not in agreement on whether to increase impact fees, with Commissioner Chris Constance in favor of a dramatic increase and Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch urging caution. Commissioner Bill Truex, who owns a home building company, said a big increase in residential impact fees could combine with recent, large price escalations to make homes unaffordable.
Commercial projects are affected, Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said, because the county’s steep commercial impact fees could make or break a decision to start a small business.
With a boom in construction, the county’s intake of impact fees has risen from $2 million five years ago to $9 million projected for this year, Burger said.
Constance said that means the county missed out on $9 million this year, because it only taxes at 50%.
Deutsch argued, however, that the county’s current population boom could help the county run its water, sewer and roads more efficiently. Much of the county is still small, empty lots in between single family homes, which makes it expensive to maintain water and sewer lines.
“The county is going to be in much better fiscal condition when we don’t have all those empty lots,” Deutsch said.
