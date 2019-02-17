December was a fruitful time for tourism.
Charlotte County collected $323,076 during December 2018, a two percent increase in tourist development tax revenues since this time last year, the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau announced Friday.
“Cooler temperatures up north typically drive visitation to Southwest Florida at this time of year,” said Sean Doherty, the interim tourism director of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau.
Occupancy was down though, by 10 percent. However, the county welcomed new accommodations in 2018, increasing the quantity of hotel rooms that needed to be filled by 14 percent.
Even with red tide still present at that time, tourist development tax collections for 2018’s last quarter were up about four percent compared to that time in 2017.
This is thanks to the bureau marketing for activities that took place away from affected areas.
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau supported two events in December that generated overnight stays: The AAU Pickleball National Championships and the USA BMX Florida Championship Series in Punta Gorda.
Doherty also thinks the lucrative quarter was due to Allegiant Airlines adding more routes in November and December involving Punta Gorda Airport.
