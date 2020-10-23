Charlotte County commissioners have postponed the next round of developer presentations for waterfront property in Charlotte Harbor until Nov. 10.
In September, the board had given four developers another month to refine their proposals. At issue is 3.6 acres of prime waterfront real estate that the county bought for $4.5 million in 2016.
To give those developers more time to present their “highest and best” offers, the board decided to postpone the meeting until November, according to Economic Development Director Dave Gammon. He said he could not comment on whether any of the four developers had dropped out or any new ones were added.
After rejecting two of six proposals, commissioners declined to pick one in September. They asked the developers to return with modified or even team proposals.
Members of the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Citizen Advisory Committee were not consulted on this project. Many of its members praised the first proposed project from local developer Bruce Laishley. In June, he proposed a large restaurant, similar to his Laishley’s Restaurant across the harbor in Punta Gorda. He planned to continue the construction of a waterfront walkway with public access. But several commissioners did not like the price he offered the county. They asked for more proposals, and removed that option in the second round.
“I still like the (first) Laishley project,” advisory committee member Delmar Wooden told the Sun. “I think some of the members of the commission are being very short sighted in looking at it strictly from an economic view.”
Laishley told commissioners his price reflected an effort to not over develop the site and keep it open. This was in deference to many who wanted the site to become a public park. One of those favoring a park was Commissioner Joe Tiseo.
Remaining proposals include a more dense proposal from Laishley with a higher price tag and more construction. Two other developers also proposed a high density mix of condos, hotel rooms, retail and restaurants. One is the Arizona-based developer that owns the local Fishermen’s Village — Arciterra. The other is a restaurateur and tenant of Arciterra, Chris Evans, who owns The Pier. The details were limited on most of the proposals.
A proposal called Weddings of Distinction did not make the first cut, but a low density proposal called Whiskey Joe’s Bar and Grill was accepted.
Not everyone on the advisory committee disagreed with commissioners who demanded maximum money.
“Any site should be developed to its fullest potential,” Advisory Board member Jim Herston told the Sun. He said he agreed with those commissioners who want greater use of the site to generate a higher price.
Advisory Committee member Vanessa Oliver had voiced support for Laishley’s first proposal, but deferred to the commission’s decision to reject it.
“I would like to see them move forward with something,” she said.
Wooden said he has long objected to the commission’s overall stance to decline project-specific advice from advisory councils. His committee was not given detailed information about the proposals, he said.
“My big concern is the public access boardwalk and how is it going to interface with the each project,” he said.
For example, he said, how will the beach project accommodate a boardwalk?
Wooden also said that the high density of the nine-story Sunseeker resort across the street means the Melbourne site should aim for less density.
With too much development, he said, the area will lose its natural ambiance, he said.
The site in the Charlotte Harbor neighborhood was originally occupied by the Harbour Inn, which was destroyed by Hurricane Charley in 2004.
Allegiant Air and its Sunseeker resort division had big plans for the site, but have long since withdrawn from those plans. The Sunseeker resort construction site sits dormant on the southwest-facing waterfront across U.S. 41. Construction was halted indefinitely due to the pandemic, and Allegiant has said it is open to selling the half-built site or partnering.
