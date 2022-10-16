Deep Creek Community Church Director of Outreach Brandi Towne and Harry Chapin Food Bank driver Jose Soto discuss the shipment of supplies to be distributed by the Deep Creek Church volunteers for those still in need from the devastation of Hurricane Ian.
Walter Novikol and Randy Collins, Deep Creek Community Church volunteers, stack boxes of personal supplies, which included batteries, toiletries, paper products and many other personal supplies to be distributed to those in need following the devastation of Hurricane Ian.
Pame Lopez and Tam Collins, Deep Creek Community Church volunteers, pack batteries to be distributed to those in need following the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Over 27 pallets of cleaning supplies and numerous personal supplies were donated by Citi Impact in Atlanta.
Rosa Benghtt and Julia Novikol, Deep Creek Community Church volunteers, pack cleaning supplies to be distributed to those in need following the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Over 27 pallets of cleaning supplies and numerous personal supplies were donated by Citi Impact in Atlanta.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Deep Creek Community Church volunteer Debi Crosser welcomes drivers to the distribution line for food and supplies pickup.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Deep Creek Community Church volunteers Robin Lister and Mickey Roy discuss the details for food and personal supplies.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTOs BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Deep Creek Community Church volunteers pack cars with cleaning supplies, personal supplies and food distributed to those in need following the devastation of Hurricane Ian.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Deep Creek Community Church held a distribution of food boxes and dozens of personal supplies to those in need following the devastation of Hurricane Ian.
Hundreds of food boxes were donated by the Harry Chapin Food Bank and over 27 pallets of cleaning supplies and personal supplies were donated by Citi Impact of Atlanta.
“Our distribution program allows us to supplement the food and personal supply needs for those in our county, who in turn can use funds for other more pressing needs, such as insurance deductibles and rebuild efforts,” said Deep Creek Community Church Outreach Director, Brandi Towne.
The Deep Creek Community Church distributes personal supplies at the church, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and fresh food and nonperishable food boxes from Harry Chapin Food Bank on Saturdays 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. The church is located at 1500 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.
