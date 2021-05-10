Deep Creek couple's 'forever' home a target of trespassing, arson

DEEP CREEK — When Jennifer and Josh Howell started building their "forever home" in Deep Creek, they expected to run into complications.
But they never expected to become the target of arson and vandalism.
"We bought the property in 2017," Josh said. "The fact that it's quiet and (tucked in) back here, that’s what intrigued us about this area. The neighbors also said it was pretty quiet and peaceful, so that’s why this has just been strange."
"You wait 30 years to build your forever home, basically, and it’s disheartening when somebody tries to keep you from getting in there," he continued, "or trying to destroy it."
Their new house, which is still under construction, sits on a wooded property along Deep Creek with short access to Peace River.
Since purchasing the property, they've seen beer cans and other litter on the grounds.
Contractors working on the house have had to run trespassers off the property multiple times.
In February, a fire was started from a pile of lumber in their garage causing around $200,000 of damage and a two-month delay to their move-in plans.
And at the end of April, the driver of a white Ford Explorer repeatedly rammed and destroyed a portable toilet on the site.
"We’re thinking that it’s all related; it’s too coincidental to just not be related," Josh said. "One of the neighbors, who is a friend of ours, has lived out here five or six years and never had a problem.
"The homeowners association was shocked about all this, too."
Josh believes a couple of locals had been using the property on Egret Place as a fishing hole and are having trouble giving it up.
"Some time last year, after the property was cleared and we broke ground, the builder had to run off a couple of guys − probably in their early 20s," Josh said. "They were pulling their car around back and sitting there with a case of beer and fishing."
Josh said that the guys were "never really jerks" when they ran them off.
"We’ve seen them (around here) and we know that the guys we ran off were the two that were on the Ring security video."
On Facebook last week, CCSO posted a still photo and security video given to them by the Howells asking for information from the community about the two suspects.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests for more information.
Howell says the investigation is still ongoing as far as he knows.
"Last Wednesday (April 28) is when we sent the license plate of their vehicle to CCSO and they were going to run it to see if it ended up on that white explorer or could be tracked down to who it was.
"I also granted them access to the Ring camera so they can now monitor it. That’s pretty much all we have heard."
If you have any information, contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.