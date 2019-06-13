The Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Advisory Board wrestled this week with whether allowing a developer to subdivide three duplex buildings creates a back door out of Deep Creek subdivision deed restrictions.
“It leads me to believe that the applicant’s motives are profit driven, and there’s no regard for the residents of the Deep Creek neighborhood,” said board member Steve Vieira.
The board ended up voting one way for one of the duplexes, and the opposite way for a second proposal with two more duplexes — all on the same street.
Charlotte County commissioners make the final decision.
The applicant is Wade Jurney Homes, which is trying to subdivide six homes in three duplexes it built in 2018 on Explorer Road. It wants to create a two-lot subdivision for one building and a four-lot subdivision for another two adjacent buildings.
County Planner Steven Ellis confirmed that subdividing will separate the homes from the Deep Creek subdivision. The Deep Creek subdivision has long had extra rules restricting how home owners build and maintain their property.
Board members and Deep Creek residents debated whether this is really a move to escape those rules, such as how small a home can be.
“We really just want to provide nice homes for our clients, and everyone of course, wants to own their own home,” said Wade Jurney representative Baylie Eikmeier. “We thought it would be the easiest option.”
Other duplexes in Deep Creek are sold separately without subdividing, said local resident Nancy Peraine.
Deep Creek resident Harvey Goldstein, former constitutional law professor, said the county should not destroy the neighborhood’s deed restrictions by granting the subdivision.
“It is a clear example of a developer trying to get around deed restrictions to create value for themselves, but decrease value for the community,” he said.
The county’s lawyer, Thomas David, disagreed.
“The procedure for a deed restriction to be enforced is through the courts,” he said. “It would be improper to make your decision based on that issue.”
Wade Jurney representatives declined to comment further on the criticisms leveled against the company.
Board members struggled to determine their role, saying they sympathized or even agreed with the home owner, but felt bound by certain rules.
For the first request, they voted 3-1 to recommend approval, with Vieira voting against his own motion. For the second request, they ended up voting against approval, 4-0.
