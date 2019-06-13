Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 74F. SSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 74F. SSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.