PUNTA GORDA — The woman accused of causing a deputy's death in a drunk driving crash pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.
Cassandra Diane Smith, 30, is alleged by authorities to have driven drunk on Interstate 75 on Nov. 22, while Deputy Christopher Taylor was conducting a traffic stop on the side of the road.
Smith entered a written plea of not guilty, appearing in court via video from Charlotte County Jail.
Smith is facing five criminal counts in connection with the crash: DUI with death of another person, vehicular homicide, refusal to submit to breath test after license suspended, and two counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another.
Witnesses said that she struck Taylor's patrol vehicle, knocking the vehicle into him and the driver of the stopped vehicle. The other driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, while Taylor ultimately died after attempts to save him by both civilians and other Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies.
A case management date for Smith was set for Feb. 9.
In addition, Circuit Judge Scott Cupp is set to rule on bail bond for Smith after attorneys for both sides filed motions. The defendant, a Massachusetts resident, has been held without bond since her arrest.
Assistant State Attorney Martin P. Stark filed a motion to deny Smith bond before trial, citing a previous suspension of her license.
Zachary Cantor, Smith's attorney, filed his own motion requesting that a "reasonable" bond be set for his client.
