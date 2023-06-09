Eugene Florence

FORT MYERS — A former Fort Myers resident was sentenced to 16 months in prison Friday for voter registration fraud related to a scheme that used Charlotte County as part of its activity.

Prosecutors said that the defendant's sentencing is part of a broader investigation, with another suspect still facing charges in Charlotte County.


   

