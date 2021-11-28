The defense in the Ollie’s Pond Park kidnapping case is planning to challenge the state’s DNA expert for the eventual trial.
The motion filed by the defense on Nov. 22 comes more than a year after the defendant, Victor Gabriel Brown Jr., was arrested in connection with the case. Brown, 25, is charged with one count of kidnapping a person to facilitate a felony.
Brown was identified as a suspect in the case after a blood sample from the complainant’s jacket was analyzed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Lab.
FDLE reported a CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) hit that matched Brown, leading to his arrest in October 2020.
Detectives found that the 24-year-old Port Charlotte man lived about 1,500 feet away from where the attempted kidnapping occurred; he was also found to have been on felony probation at the time of the incident.
It is the DNA analysis from FDLE, and the expert who conducted it, that Brown’s defense attorney Michael G. Powell is taking aim at in his most recent motion.
The motion made by Powell seeks to exclude the testimony of FDLE analyst Salina Crist at Brown’s trial and requested a hearing on the admissibility of her expert testimony.
The CODIS hit, argued Powell, relied on probabilistic genotyping — a form of analysis where computer programs are used to calculate probable matches to DNA samples. He argued that there was a lack of consistent procedures used in CODIS matching allows different agencies to use different standards for proof while drawing from the same source
“Lack of consistent protocol, even when deemed insignificant by the criminal justice system, can lead to many issues,” read the motion, such as red herring matches.
In challenging the credibility of Crist particularly, Powell alleged in his motion that Crist selectively used data from a program meant to fill in gaps in the genetic profile when searching CODIS — using some of the suggested data while disregarding other data, in violation of existing FDLE procedure.
“The procedures in place at FDLE do not allow for the selective upload procedures employed by Crist in this case, and should therefore be excluded as unreliable,” read the motion.
The kidnapping charge against Brown stems from an incident in November of 2019. A woman was jogging early in the morning on York Avenue near Ollie’s Pond Park, when she encountered a man who slapped her from behind, grabbed her hands, and moved her into the nearby woods.
The complainant told deputies that the suspect slammed her on the ground, and she attempted to fight back. When fighting back proved unsuccessful, the woman attempted to “talk the suspect down.”
The suspect ultimately held her hand and told her to go home. During the encounter, the woman suffered minor injuries. She subsequently reported the encounter to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, describing her assailant as a “Black American male as being about 5’10” tall, slender/muscular, and around early to mid twenties,” who wore a black wool ski mask at the time.
CCSO canvassed the area at the time, but found no suspect until the DNA analysis results were reported last year.
No ruling or order has been made regarding the defense motion. A pre-trial conference in the Brown case is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2022.
