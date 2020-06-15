Edwin Randall was charged with murder in 2017, but now his public defender says his statement to detectives was coerced and should be suppressed in court.
Randall was reportedly involved in a home invasion robbery in Englewood in August 2017 with another man named Charles Williams. They entered the home and demanded money and a safe.
Two of the residents at the home fought back. Williams allegedly discharged a firearm, and the bullet grazed one of the residents, but they ultimately overcame and disarmed him before stabbing him to death with a kitchen knife.
Randall fled the scene. He was taken into custody months later by the Broward County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 4, 2018.
Williams' death is the basis for the felony murder charge, since it occurred in the "course and commission" of the home invasion robbery.
A defense motion recently filed by Public Defender Toby Oonk states that statements obtained by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office detectives were in violation of Randall's privilege against self-incrimination, right to counsel, and right to due process.
Oonk quotes a Florida Supreme Court opinion that states, "Whether the confession is true is not the determining element. It is the method used to obtain the statement that must be measured by constitutional standards."
Randall was arrested by the Broward County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 4, 2018. He was stopped for a traffic infraction and held in the district office until CCSO detectives arrived.
His interrogation began around 2 a.m., when he had already been awake for over 48 hours and was in a state of sleep deprivation, according to Oonk. Despite that, the interrogation proceeded and lasted for approximately six hours.
The room of the interrogation was equipped with video recording capability, but it was not used, according to the motion. Instead, the interview was recorded surreptitiously on a cell phone with Randall unaware he was being recorded, according to Oonk.
Miranda warnings were allegedly minimized, with a detective reportedly stating, "I gotta read you those Miranda right things, and then we'll sit down and we'll chat a little bit about things and figure it out."
The warnings were read quickly with no acknowledgement or understanding from Randall, Oonk wrote in the motion.
"In fact, it is unclear whether or not Randall was even awake and clear-minded when the warnings were being swiftly recited by Det. Williams, and there is no indication that he heard, understood and was willing to waive them," the motion states. "The recording is silent. Nothing."
Randall's statements that he would like to terminate the interview, that he had nothing to say, and that he would like a lawyer were reportedly ignored.
Detectives also allegedly misled him regarding the meaning of the potential "murder" charge, never explaining how he might be liable without having actually killed Williams. Instead, they allegedly told him it was "imperative" for him to speak right then so he would not be wrongly convicted for the murder, also bringing up Randall's daughter as "emotional coercion."
"The detectives know that the theory of their case is that Randall is liable for felony murder even though one of the residents of the home killed Charles Williams," the motion states. "The detectives are clearly using emotional coercion to overcome his unwillingness to speak to them by threatening that he would never see his daughter or be a part of her life again, (and that they don't want to see that happen) unless he speaks to them to keep it from happening."
The motion also states detectives minimized the importance of legal counsel, misrepresenting the extent of assistance a lawyer could be to Randall.
The interview went on for four and a half hours before a break, and Randall mentioned three times he is "freezing cold." After a break, the detectives mention Randall does not have to speak with them further but they held hot coffee and a breakfast sandwich.
"The obvious message is this: if you continue to speak with us, we will give you hot coffee and food," the motion stated.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office declined to comment on the case.
Oonk states the detectives' coercive tactics mean Randall's statements were involuntary and should be suppressed in court. Randall has a pretrial conference set for Aug 11 at 1 p.m. at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
