PUNTA GORDA — Dwight Eaglin was missing a key component of his defense in criminal court on Thursday — his attorney.
Eaglin, 45, is facing a new trial for the 2003 murder of a corrections officer and an inmate at Charlotte Correctional Institution.
According to court documents, Eaglin’s most recently assigned defense attorney for the case is Terence A. Lenamon, a Miami-based attorney specializing in death penalty cases.
A criminal status hearing was scheduled at 1 p.m. on Dec. 2 via Zoom Conference. According to a written record of court minutes, Lenamon was not on the Zoom call at that time.
Judge Nicholas Thompson adjourned the court for 30 minutes, waiting to see if Lenamon would join the call later. When they returned at 1:30 p.m. and Lenamon was still not on, the court attempted to contact his office.
Assistant State Attorney Daniel Feinberg was recorded in the minutes considering if Lenamon was unavailable due to appearing on another case.
After a second attempt to contact Lenamon’s office, Thompson decided to arrange for the hearing to be rescheduled and ended the Zoom session.
Lenamon was appointed as Eaglin’s defense counsel in 2019, after his previous lawyer David Brener went missing and was suspended by the Florida Bar.
Eaglin was sentenced to death in 2006 in connection with an attempted escape from Charlotte Correctional Institution in 2003, where he was already serving a life sentence for a previous murder conviction.
Eaglin and his two co-defendants — Stephen Smith and Michael Jones — were found guilty of having killed CCI corrections officer Darla Lathrem and inmate Charlie Furston.
Lathrem was the first corrections officer to die in the line of duty at CCI and the first female corrections officer to die in the line of duty in Florida’s history.
The defendants appealed the sentence in court for years. Because the jury vote for the death penalty was not unanimous — and state law has since been amended to state that death sentences must be unanimous — the case was re-opened.
Both of Eaglin’s co-defendants have since died behind bars. Jones died in 2008, while Smith died on Sept. 25 of this year; his cause of death is still pending on the Florida Department of Corrections’ inmate mortality list.
Eaglin is incarcerated at Union Correctional Institution in Union County.
The Daily Sun left a phone message for both Lenamon and the Charlotte County Clerk of Court’s office on Monday, to ask if Lenamon was still representing Eaglin. Both messages have not been returned as of Monday afternoon.
