Two Charlotte County homicide cases may face delays due to the disappearance and suspension of Lee County attorney David Brener.
Suspended from the Florida Bar by Supreme Court order in November, Brener was previously lead defense counsel on two major Charlotte County cases, representing defendants Eddie McNealy and Dwight Eaglin.
On Friday, local attorney Steven Leskovich was allowed to withdraw as co-counsel from McNealy’s case in a hearing in front of Judge George Richards, citing a conflict of interest and “irreconcilable differences.”
McNealy is facing a new trial for the 2008 slaying of Derrick LaShay Turner, who was shot outside a nightclub called Cafe Millennium. McNealy was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2009, but was granted a new trial by the Florida Supreme Court due to an error in jury instructions.
McNealy has been housed in the Charlotte County Jail since the Supreme Court order in 2016. Judge George Richards said Friday he would assign Adam Oosterbaan, who was previously assigned to the case before McNealy hired Brener, in the hopes Oosterbaan would have at least some familiarity with the case.
It’s unclear how much of a delay Brener’s disappearance will cause, but local attorney Russell Kirshy said for the homicides he’s tried, it’s taken about three years to prepare.
“The problem is before someone disappears or before somebody resigns under investigation, there’s generally six to 12 months of craziness,” said Kirshy. “Mr. McNealy was returned after his appeal a couple years ago. This is not something that happened a month ago. (Brener) has made close to zero progress on that case. He made perhaps a deposition or two. Just continuing, continuing, continuing, continuing. Now he’s finally disappeared, and we’re already a year and a half behind.”
Kirshy is not involved in the case but is familiar with its progress. He said he was not surprised to hear of Brener’s disappearance. Brener has a history of his own trouble with the law. Last year, he was declared not guilty in a domestic battery and kidnapping case involving his wife, but it wasn’t the first instance in which he’d been accused of attacking her.
“He sort of had this reputation for not being completely prepared and perhaps having some problems in his personal life,” Kirshy said.
However, Tracy Redd, who was working with Brener on Dwight Eaglin’s case, said the entire situation has been surprising to her.
“I’ve been surprised the whole time,” she said. “It’s not like him to not appear in court and kind of let his practice go, so the whole thing was surprising.”
Eaglin’s case is a re-sentencing for the 2003 murder of Corrections Officer Darla Lathrem and inmate Charles Fuston, who he was convicted of killing during a 2006 jury trial. He was granted a new sentencing period after Florida’s death penalty law was rewritten to require a unanimous jury recommend the death sentence.
Redd said there haven’t been many re-sentencings of the type, so it’s a new thing to prepare for. She has 59 boxes full of information on the case and all its appeals.
“It’s a lot more work than if you get it from the beginning,” she said. “Just the sheer volume of paper you have.”
A new defense attorney, Terence Lenamon, of Miami, has been assigned to the case along with Redd, but she said she doesn’t expect to be ready until at least 2021.
“That’s a conservative estimate,” she said.
As to David Brener’s whereabouts, Redd said she has no idea what happened to him.
“There’s a lot of speculation and hearsay,” she said. “I saw him more often than most because we had this big case together, but I can’t even begin to surmise what would bring him to where he’s at.”
Assistant State Attorney Dan Feinberg, who prosecuting both Eaglin and McNealy’s cases, declined to comment beyond stating, “It is important that all defendants have effective counsel.”
In Lee County, even more defendants were left without counsel, including Jose Bonilla, accused in the high-profile Zombicon shooting that left one dead and five injured.
A staff investigator with the Florida Bar went to Brener’s office in October, when it appeared to be in the process of being cleared out. Affidavits from several judges attached to the emergency petition for suspension state that Brener failed to appear in court for several months, forcing judges to ask his clients whether they wanted to seek other counsel or be appointed a public defender to protect their rights.
Lee County Judge Bruce Kyle found Brener in contempt of court and issued a writ of bodily attachment, but Brener appears to have evaded service, and his known addresses had been vacated, according to court documents.
The petition states that Brener “appears to be causing great public harm by failing to attend hearings and abandoning his clients’ legal matters, and failing to protect his clients’ interests.”
The Supreme Court order suspends Brener from practicing law and orders him to stop disbursing or withdrawing any money from a trust account related to his law practice.
Brener’s phone at his law office appeared to be disconnected, and he did not immediately respond to an email from the Sun. A spokesperson at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they had no documents related to a missing person case for Brener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.