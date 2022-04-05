PUNTA GORDA -- The legal team representing Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell in a wrongful death suit called two expert witnesses to the stand on Tuesday afternoon.
Both experts testified to the professionalism shown by correctional officers at Charlotte County Jail, claiming they went beyond standard protocol when they became aware of a suicide risk.
"COs don't diagnose; they look for signs," said Sean Stewart, who worked as a corrections officer in Arizona for more than 29 years.
In the case of David Szakalos, said Stewart, bailiffs and deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office followed their intuition when escorting the inmate back to the jail.
On June 3, 2016, David had just received a 15-year sentence to state prison, after pleading guilty to burglary and assault charges. He had already been in jail for roughly two-and-a-half years before that.
A bailiff in that case had overheard a reference to previous suicide attempts by the defendant, and alerted the intake officer at the jail — who went on to inform his own superiors and bring David to the medical staff.
"They did their job," said Stewart.
Dr. Lisa Boesky, another witness for Sheriff Prummell, said that the corrections officers are often the first to notice changes in inmate behavior and refer patients.
"It is critical for them to pay attention to those warning signs," said Boesky.
Despite David Szakalos' check in with a mental health counselor — and being described as "low risk" for harming himself — he still jumped from a second story catwalk that same day. A week later, he died in the hospital.
His widow, Susan Szakalos, sat at the plaintiffs' table as both witnesses testified on their professional opinion of the Sheriff's subordinates. She appeared calm as her attorney, Oscar Syger, cross-examined each witness.
Syger asked Stewart if he thought the deputies should have shared what was heard in court -- about David Szakalos' previous suicide attempts -- with the Corizon Correctional Healthcare staff who evaluated him.
Stewart replied that he was focused on what deputies did with the circumstances they were in back in 2016, not in hindsight.
"What's normal today in a jail might not be normal tomorrow," he said previously, responding to a question from defense counsel Richard Giuffreda.
After the attorneys' questioning of each witness, the jury presented their own questions via writing; these questions were read out by Judge Geoffrey Gentile.
The jury asked both witnesses about whether or not David Szakalos should have gotten a stricter escort back to his cell, before he leapt from the second-story walkway.
Each time, the witness answered that the corrections officers had no prerogative to second-guess the medical staff's diagnosis. Since David was cleared to return to the general population, they said, he was to be afforded the same treatment as any other gen-pop inmate.
The legal team defending Corizon also called their first witness in the afternoon: Dr. Alan Abrams, who testified to the work of the Corizon staff who diagnosed David Szakalos.
Abrams noted that the presence of "risk factors" -- stresses that might indicate a tendency towards suicide -- were not a surefire sign that a suicide attempt was imminent.
"Every person I've ever worked with in jail or prison had risk factors," said Abrams.
In his testimony, Abrams said that the staff correctly assessed David Szakalos; he had shown signs of progress before being sentenced and showed no immediate warning signs leading up to his death, such as vocal declarations of despair or emotional breakdown.
He drew particular attention to David Szakalos being diagnosed with "adjustment disorder" after being diagnosed with major depressive disorder; David lacked persistent symptoms at the time his diagnosis was revised, said Abrams, following the current standard.
Susan Szakalos had challenged the legitimacy of Corizon's procedures for suicidal inmates that morning, when she read the deposition testimony of a Dr. Barry Schneider. She read Schneider's replies to a previous testimony-taking session from 2020, while her attorney read out the questions from the same deposition.
"I think Corizon has an excellent protocol," read the testimony. "The problem is that it has to be followed."
The deposition testimony refers to a previous "passive" suicide attempt by David Szakalos when he first entered the jail, by refusing medication for his heart disease at the time. Schneider referred to this and other incidents as part of a pattern that Corizon should have taken note of during their evaluation.
