PUNTA GORDA — In 2009, 23-year-old Eddie McNealy was convicted for the homicide of 20-year-old Derrick La Shay Turner.
On Monday — 13 years later — McNealy, now 37, found himself back in court, hearing opening arguments for and against his guilt.
McNealy spent years on an appeal, which finally received a ruling in 2014; erroneous jury instructions had been read in his case, and a new trial was ordered by the appeals court.
After several more years of delays, McNealy found himself back in the Charlotte County Justice Center facing a jury of his peers.
Assistant State Attorney Scott Patterson focused his opening on Turner, who was due to begin training to be a corrections officer when he died in 2008.
"He was truly at the wrong place, at the wrong time," said Patterson.
According to the prosecution's theory of the crime, McNealy was part of a group that had left Club Millennium after an argument. The group returned with firearms and began shooting into the club and the nearby parking lot.
Turner was among those with wounds from a rifle, a bullet striking his face near the left nostril. Several witnesses would describe him as barely breathing and left with a face covered in blood.
"He had a pulse, but it was very weak," noted Patterson.
Turner was evacuated from the scene and sent to a local hospital for treatment; he was later pronounced dead.
In his own opening argument, defense attorney Jason Chapman challenged the quality of evidence gathered by law enforcement in the wake of the shooting.
"Well, that's a theory," said Chapman, referring to Patterson's opening. "That's their theory of what happened."
Chapman stressed that no DNA or fingerprints were gathered at the scene that linked McNealy to the scene of the shooting.
He also accused Charlotte County deputies of using a tainted photo line-up to have witnesses identify his client as a suspect, as well as being "overwhelmed" by a chaotic scene of nearly 75 people in the aftermath of the shooting, leading to a messy collection of casings near the club.
"They want to shore up a sloppy investigation," said Chapman.
The first witness called by the prosecution was Eric Knapp, a retired deputy with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Active in 2008, he was the Road Patrol deputy who first arrived on the scene.
Knapp acknowledged that the scene when he first arrived was chaotic. A large crowd of people prevented him from approaching any of the injured patrons until backup and ambulances arrived.
"They wouldn't let me get to him," said Knapp.
That description was backed up by Donald McEachern, one of the EMTs who treated Turner. He described the panic outside the club as "the nature of the scene."
McEachern described the difficulty of finding a place to connect an IV feed to Turner as he was brought into the ambulance, as well as a clear airway for a breathing aid.
Vivian Turner Lee, Turner's mother, noted that her son was at Club Millennium to celebrate his recent birthday with his cousins. She recounted his goal to become a corrections officer, following in the footsteps of his police officer father.
Rodney Guinn, a retired crime scene technician, gave testimony regarding the work of collecting ammunition casings from outside the club. Many of the collected casings were for bullets from two brands of firearms — Winchester and Wolf.
The Wolf brand casings were noted to be for an AK-47 style weapon, similar to a rifle other witnesses said that McNealy was in possession of.
On cross-examination, Chapman challenged Guinn on the effectiveness of the crime scene unit in 2008. He noted that some casings had been found outside the initial crime scene days after the initial call, closer to or in the road by the club.
Guinn replied that investigators simply had not been aware of the full distribution of casings in the area and that everything collected had been tested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement labs.
The new trial is expected to continue throughout the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.