PUNTA GORDA— Both sides of Taylor Street and Olympia Avenue were lined with protesters Tuesday afternoon, sparked by the possibility of today’s impeachment vote against President Donald Trump.
An estimated 200 people were there, some with signs calling for impeachment, while others said they just wanted to protect democracy.
The demonstration was organized by the Charlotte County Democrats.
“Our democracy appears to be in danger if the behavior of the president becomes a new normal,” said Teresa Jenkins, president of the Charlotte County Democrats.
“It’s far bigger than politics, it’s about our democracy,” she said.
Three counter-protesters, who were in favor of Donald Trump arrived with signs of their own.
Dyane Bouton called the impeachment hearings a sham. “I know he’s going to be impeached, but he will be exonerated by the Senate. He will win in 2020 by a landslide,” she said.
The protesters alternated chants, which included, “bye-bye 45,” and “hey-hey-ho-ho, Donald Trump has got to go.”
One resident, Rhonda Barnes, said she was upset how U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) represented the district.
“He should represent all of us,” she said. “He’s on Fox News all of the time. He’ll pretend he doesn’t have a Democratic base.”
Last week, Steube spoke with the Sun after he voted in the House Judiciary Committee against pushing the Articles of Impeachment to a vote on the House floor, which is expected as soon as today.
