A change to the definition of domestic violence on the Department of Justice’s website has local victim advocates wondering how the new language may affect future funding.
“It’s still very unknown how it’s going to impact us funding-wise, but the word we want to get out is whether it’s physical, emotional, or financial (abuse), we’re here,” said Center For Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) Executive Director Karen McElhaney. “All domestic violence shelters, we’re committed to being there for the victims.”
The change on the DOJ’s website removed language that included verbal, emotional, and financial abuse, instead describing domestic violence as “felony or misdemeanor crimes of violence committed by a current or former spouse or intimate partner of the victim, by a person with whom the victim shares a child in common, by a person who is cohabitating with or has cohabitated with the victim as a spouse or intimate partner, by a person similarly situated to a spouse of the victim under the domestic or family violence laws of the jurisdiction receiving grant monies, or by any other person against an adult or youth victim who is protected from that person’s acts under the domestic or family violence laws of the jurisdiction.”
McElhaney said she’s unsure why the change was made, as it appears to leaves out a large component of domestic abuse. The majority of victims C.A.R.E. sees, she said, actually come to the shelter because of other types of abuse.
“We’ve used the power and control wheel for years,” she said. “We look at it as being physical, sexual, economic, and emotional. However someone threatens another individual using power and control.”
Emotional violence can often be worse than physical violence, McElhaney said, because it sticks with victims longer.
“Bones can heal,” she said. “When you’re threatened emotionally, that creates fear. That’s an emotion. An emotion takes a lot longer to heal.”
Emotional abuse can also be a precursor to physical violence if the abuser realizes their victim has become numb to other types of control.
“When they realize that look isn’t working anymore, they might start pinching, grabbing your arm, pulling your hair,” McElhaney said. “We don’t want to see victims in the hospital the first time we meet with them.”
McElhaney said the definition changed quietly in April but gained attention more recently with the government shutdown and the expiration of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) in December, which provides grant funding for programs that aim to reduce domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.
“With the expiration of VAWA, we’re realizing, what’s going on here?” McElhaney said. “We really don’t have answers.”
Most of C.A.R.E.’s funding comes from federal sources, whether directly or through groups like the Florida Coalition Against Sexual Violence.
McElhaney hopes the new definition doesn’t have a negative affect on funding or discourage victims from coming forward.
“With the victims and survivors, we want them to get the message that no matter what they’re hearing out there in the news and reading about with the definition, C.A.R.E. is here 24/7 and our programs and services are free and confidential,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be physical abuse. Pick up the phone and give us a call.”
The Department of Justice did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment.
