PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies, A SWAT team and negotiators are at the scene of a home in Port Charlotte where gunshots were reported early Saturday.

A caller told the Sheriff's Office at 6:40 a.m. they had heard multiple gunshots coming from a home on Coulton Avenue in Port Charlotte, according to a statement released by the CCSO.

Officers arrived to find one person was injured "and another is believed to be inside the home," the release states.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies did not say whether the injuries were caused by gunfire.

The staging area for Charlotte County Fire and EMS and the CCSO was in a parking area on Harbor Boulevard where CCSO spokesman Chris Hall said the victim was a male.

He said the suspect, who was inside the house, was also a male.

Hall said unknown is the type of weapon fired and whether the incident was a domestic one.

The home, which can be seen from Harbor Boulevard, is a single-story yellow house.


Yellow crime tape surrounded the home, and an armored SWAT tank was parked in front with about a half dozen SWAT officers in full combat gear.

Portions of Harbor Boulevard were blocked off until shortly before noon.

The entrance to Coulton Avenue from Harbor Boulevard was blocked off and several sheriff's deputies vehicles were in that area.

Hall said there will be updates throughout the day but no press conference was scheduled.

Deputies with the negotiation team were trying to make contact with the individual believed to be inside.

"This is a very active scene and investigation."

This story will be updated.

