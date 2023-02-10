PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County sheriffs deputies caught one of the men on the county's Top Ten Most Wanted persons list, after reportedly chasing him into a canal.
Sta’chawn L. Wright was wanted for violating his probation on a battery charge from 2020, according to a press release from the sheriff's office issued Friday.
"The violations include changing his residence without prior consent, failing to report to his probation officer as directed, and failure to maintain his daily schedule," the release states.
Wright is also a suspect in a second battery charge that happened in January, the release states.
Officers went to 23277 Lehigh Ave., Port Charlotte, on Thursday afternoon, looking for Wright.
"Upon making contact with Wright’s girlfriend at the front door, the deputy could observe Wright on the lanai in the back of the residence. Another deputy approached from the rear of the residence and called to him by name.
"At that time, Wright stated 'I’m not going back,' and fled on foot, jumping over the fence in the back yard toward Peachland Boulevard," the release states.
Deputies yelled at Wright to stop, but he jumped into the canal between Peachland and Delaven Avenue.
That's where deputies caught him, according to the report.
Wright was charged with battery, two counts of violation of probation and resisting an officer without violence, the report states. He was booked into the Charlotte County Jail without bond.
“In Charlotte County, if you commit a crime, you will be held accountable. I applaud my deputies for their efforts to locate and catch this individual and put him behind bars where he belongs. It looks like you are going back to jail, Sta’Chawn,” Sheriff Bill Prummell stated in the release.
