PORT CHARLOTTE - Reports of a vehicle crash led to two people being arrested on narcotics charges Tuesday night.
Charlotte County deputies were dispatched at about 8:16 p.m. to the reported wreck near Tamiami Trail and Olean Boulevard. They were advised that the 911 caller was the driver of one of the vehicles involved, who told dispatch that the other vehicle was not stopping.
Deputies located the vehicle and proceeded to flash patrol car lights. According to the arrest report, the driver did not pull her vehicle over until they were at least a quarter-mile away from the scene of the original crash.
The driver was later identified as 22-year-old Emy Shaila Belliard Lopez of Punta Gorda, along with one passenger, later identified as Nathaniel Isaiah Kauffman, 19, of Port Charlotte.
Lopez told deputies that she knew her vehicle was in a crash, and claimed that she rolled her window down to try to talk to the driver of the other vehicle. When no one answered, she continued, she drove away.
Deputies also allege in the report they could detect a "very strong odor of marijuana" coming from Lopez's vehicle.
Deputies then asked Lopez to have Kauffman step out of the vehicle and asked Kauffman for his ID card. Kauffman replied that he was "not sure" if he had the card with him and questioned why deputies needed that information.
According to the report, Kauffman exited the vehicle and attempted to walk away from the scene; a deputy pulled out a Taser and ordered Kauffman to stop walking and sit down. As this was happening, a patron from a nearby shop approached the scene and attempted to grab Kauffman and convince him to comply.
Lopez and Kauffman were eventually both placed in double-locked handcuffs and secured in the patrol car. Deputies conducted a search of Lopez's car. The search allegedly turned up evidence of both marijuana and a glass bowl with a lid that had "residue" on it.
Lopez was charged with one count each of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, possession of marijuana of more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Kauffman was charged with one count of resisting an officer without violence.
