PORT CHARLOTTE -- Two people were arrested on narcotics charges after a search warrant was executed on their home.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office issued a press release on Thursday concerning the search of the Eblis Avenue property earlier that morning.

Deputies from CCSO's Narcotics Unit and SWAT conducted the search. Detectives at the scene turned up "fentanyl, methamphetamine, broken pipes ... plastic baggies, used needles, and other items used to inject narcotics."

"Disturbingly enough, detectives even located small baggies with fentanyl residue and ammunition on the floor of a child’s room," read the release.

The home's occupants — 39-year-old Jennifer Orlick, and 36-year-old Brandon Tuft — were both arrested and transported to Charlotte County Jail.

They both had previously been arrested last year, according to CCSO. Deputies also said they had been called to the Eblis Avenue property in January in relation to an overdose.

“Drug activity is not only dangerous and completely illegal, but also a nuisance to the community," wrote Sheriff Bill Prummell in the release. "If you are dealing with a similar situation in your neighborhood, I implore you to contact us immediately."

Tuft was charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrest on warrant for pretrial violation.

Orlick was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and violation of probation.

Both are currently being held on no bond.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments