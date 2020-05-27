The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office helped two people and a dog after their boat started taking on water two miles off Boca Grande Tuesday.

The agency responded around 1:42 p.m. with the Marine Unit, helicopter, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office marine patrol, Charlotte County Fire Marine 1, Boca Grande Fire Marine, TowBoat US, and SeaTow Charlotte Harbor.

All occupants were safe, and the boat was being drained of water Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments