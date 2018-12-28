ENGELWOOD — Sarasota County Sheriff's Deputies have identified the body of a man whose car was found in a pond Friday as Ira McConnell. The 92-year-old Englewood man has been missing since Dec. 14.
The pond is between the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall, where McConnell was last seen the evening of Dec. 14, and his home in the Pine Lakes subdivision.
The Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for the 92-year-old McConnell on Dec. 17. Divers and rescue volunteers have been looking in ponds near his home.
Check Saturday's Englewood Sun for more information.
