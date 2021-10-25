Police lights

PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of an armed residential robbery on Camillia Lane.

The alleged burglary occurred early morning Saturday; deputies responded to a call at approximately 4:30 a.m.

"This is an isolated incident and there are no injuries reported at this time," read a statement on the CCSO blog.

The investigation is being conducted by the CCSO Major Crimes Unit. 

