Deputies look for missing Deep Creek girl Staff Report Jul 24, 2022

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl, Christina Lanier.

Lanier's mother reported her missing at 11:5 p.m. Friday.

She said Cristina was last seen at her home on Rio de Janeiro in Deep Creek at about 5 p.m. that night.

She was wearing a gray T-shirt with gray sweatpants and black slides. Cristina is approximately 5-feet 2-inches tall and 125 pounds, with straight medium length dark brown hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information may contact CCSO at 941-639-2101 or 941-639-0013.
