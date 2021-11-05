Suspects in theft

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office release a compound photo of two suspects in a theft of fishing poles from a Port Charlotte dock.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is fishing for tips on a recent theft.

CCSO have released two photos of persons suspected of stealing multiple fishing poles from a dock in Port Charlotte.

The thefts occurred shortly after midnight on Thursday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"Please also remember to bring your valuables inside and lock your doors. As you can see, we haven't 'caught' these guys yet," read the post on CCSO's social media page.

Anyone with information on the suspects are asked to contact CCSO's non-emergency number at (941) 639-0013, or send a tip through Facebook or the CCSO free mobile app.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments