The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is looking for tips as to who this person is -- they are alleged to have stolen two tool kits and an irrigation pump from Lowe's at 2000 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte on July 27.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is looking for tips as to who this person is -- they are alleged to have stolen two tool kits and an irrigation pump from Lowe's at 2000 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte on July 27.
PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in a theft from Lowe’s.
CCSO posted pictures of an individual on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. The person is wearing a face mask and a baseball cap.
“On July 27, the pictured individual stole two DeWalt tool kits and an irrigation pump from Lowe’s located at 2000 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte,” read the post. “The suspect then left the scene in a gray extended Ford pickup truck.”
Anyone with information regarding this case, and who wishes to remain anonymous, and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app. Callers can also contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.