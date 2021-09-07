PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in a theft from Lowe’s.

CCSO posted pictures of an individual on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. The person is wearing a face mask and a baseball cap.

“On July 27, the pictured individual stole two DeWalt tool kits and an irrigation pump from Lowe’s located at 2000 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte,” read the post. “The suspect then left the scene in a gray extended Ford pickup truck.”

Anyone with information regarding this case, and who wishes to remain anonymous, and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app. Callers can also contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.

